Prep your kids for back to school with up to 33% off lunch boxes from $18

- Aug. 18th 2019 9:53 am ET

From $18
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SKUniverse (99% positive all-time feedback from 56,000+) via Amazon is taking up to 33% off on Bentgo back to school lunch boxes with deals starting at $17.99 Prime shipped. One deal that particularly caught our eye is on the Bentgo Fresh 4-Compartment Lunch Box for $19.99. Down from $30, today’s price cut is the best we’ve tracked to date. With built-in portion control, this leak-proof lunch box features several compartments. It’s a great option for prep your kid for back to school. Much like the rest of the items in the sale, this well-reviewed with a 4.6/5 star rating from over 175 shoppers.

Be sure to shop the rest of the sale for more deals starting at $18.

Bentgo Fresh 4-Compartment Lunch Box features:

  • Each compartment is portioned perfectly to feed the appetite of both older children and adults, making it the perfect container for packing a healthy and balanced lunch for the entire family.
  • Entrees, sides, and snacks stay separated on-the-go without the inconvenience of multiple lunch bags or containers.
  • Keep the 3-compartment structure as-is to pack larger main courses or add the optional divider to create 4 compartments. Note: The divider will not create a leak-proof division between foods with juices or other liquids.

