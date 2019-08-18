Nintendo’s Adjustable Switch Charging Stand hits a new all-time low at $16.50

- Aug. 18th 2019 11:20 am ET

Amazon offers the official Nintendo Switch Adjustable Charging Stand for $16.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for $20, like you’ll find at Best Buy and GameStop, today’s offer is a new all-time low at Amazon. One of the Switch’s weakest features is the built-in kickstand, which makes Nintendo’s charging stand a must-have for tabletop gaming. Alongside an integrated charger, it also has an adjustable viewing angle. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 250 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you don’t need the built-in charging capabilities, then the AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch Playstand at $12 is a notable alternative. It still elevates your on-the-go Switch experience, propping up the hybird console for a better viewing angle and more.

Nintendo Switch Adjustable Charging Stand features:

Play while recharging your console with this Nintendo Switch adjustable charging stand. Its tabletop, TV and handheld modes provide flexible setup options, and it lets you adjust the viewing angle for optimal display of your device. Connect a power cord to the AC adapter port of this Nintendo Switch adjustable charging stand.

