Latest 9.7-inch iPad hits some of its best prices yet: LTE $380, more from $249

Amazon offers the Apple 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB for $379.99 shipped in all colors. Also available at Walmart. You can upgrade to the 128GB model for $429.99. Today’s deals take $70 or more off and return prices to the best price we’ve seen in 2019. If you want the Wi-Fi version alone, the 32GB capacity is at $249 (Reg. $329). Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad delivers a Retina display, Touch ID, 8MP camera, up to 10 hours of battery life and more. There’s also Apple Pencil support, which is a great way to leverage your savings from today’s deal. With an Apple Pencil, you’ll be able to draw and take notes with ease wherever your adventures take you.

Looking for more power? The latest iPad Pros are up to $399 off currently at Amazon. That’s the largest cash discount we’ve seen in 2019 and a new Amazon all-time low on select models. If you’ve been holding out, now is the time to jump in on the latest from Apple.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad features:

9.7-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera and 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Two speaker audio

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with Group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, Screen Time, and more

