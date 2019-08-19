Upgrade your keyboard game with Aukey’s mechanical models from $18

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its 87-key Mechanical Keyboard for $17.84 Prime shipped when the code SMA57P4Q is used at checkout. This is down 25% from its going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. I love the 87-key design over the larger 104-key models as it offers a more compact form factor. Plus, once you use a mechanical keyboard, you’ll never go back. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Other peripherals on sale:

With your savings, grab the PECHAM Extended Gaming Mouse Pad at $12 Prime shipped. An extended mouse pad like this is great for not only keeping your desk top clean, but also allowing your mouse to glide easily and be more precise while gaming. Plus, it simply wipes off when something gets on it.

Aukey 87-key Mechanical Keyboard features:

Minimalist Style: This compact ‘tenkeyless’ (no number pad) mechanical keyboard provides an efficient and satisfying typing experience in the office or home. The matte black casing is clean, desirable, and space-saving, making it a great match for laptop or desktop computers

Outemu Blue Switches: The individual, clicky blue switches deliver accurate, responsive key commands for fast typing. They have an incredible 50-million-keystroke lifespan, proven in testing

Full N-Key Rollover: 87-key rollover with anti-ghosting means this keyboard will never miss a single key-press or confuse your commands in any use case scenario

Durable & Water-Resistant: The double-shot-molded ABS keycaps and brushed metal panel are extremely durable and abrasion-resistant. Protection against accidental spills provides extra peace of mind

