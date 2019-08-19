COSORI’s glass/stainless steel kettle with LED lighting now 25% off at $30

Amazon is offering the COSORI 1.7L Electric Kettle for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, today’s deal is 25% off the going rate, a few dollars below our previous mention and the best we can find. Made of borosilicate glass with stainless steel accents, this model also features an LED system that lights up while boiling, wireless pouring and a 2 year warranty. It sports a wide mouth opening for easy cleaning as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the LED lighting isn’t a must-have for you, consider an AmazonBasics model. The 1-liter AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Portable Electric Hot Water Kettle goes for just $19.99 Prime shipped and carries 4+ star ratings from over 2,700 reviewers. While it doesn’t have as large a capacity and only half the warranty, it is also about 30% less than today’s featured deal. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for the rest of today’s kitchenware deals.

COSORI 1.7L Electric Kettle:

The Purest Taste: Made with the finest quality borosilicate glass which resists scratching and scuffing, no plastics touch the boiling water inside including the lid, unlike other kettles use plastic for the inner lid(the filter is made of stainless steel and 100% BPA-free plastic)

Safe Tech & Auto Shut Off: Features British STRIX thermostat technology, auto shut-off within 30s after the water is fully boiling. Boil-dry safety feature where it turns off if it detects there is no water inside

Blue LED Indicator: Know that your kettle is in the process of boiling when the light is on, light ring concealed inside the glass is safe and durable

