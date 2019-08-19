Add Panasonic’s Bluetooth Phone Set to your small business for $85 (26% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Panasonic Bluetooth Cordless Phone Set for $85 shipped. Having dropped from $115, today’s discount saves you 26% and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. Including five phones, this bundle is a great addition to a small business or anywhere else where having physical handsets is beneficial. You’ll be able to link up to two smartphones to the system for answering calls and the base station features a built-in charging port as well. Other notable inclusions here are built-in caller ID, call forwarding, and more. Over 3,500 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Those who don’t need the coverage offered by today’s discounted five-phone bundle can opt for a three-pack for $78 instead. That’ll save you just a bit more than the featured deal, but is solid for smaller setups.

Panasonic Bluetooth Cordless Phone Set features:

Add power and range to a home or small business office with the Panasonic Bluetooth Cordless Phone KX-TG7875S Link2Cell with Enhanced Noise Reduction & Digital Answering Machine. This single-line phone with five cordless handsets can link up to two smartphones via Bluetooth to make and receive cell calls anywhere in the house. The digital answering machine allows you to get voice messages from the base unit at home or from your registered cell on the road.

