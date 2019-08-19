Recline in Respawn’s Gaming Chair for $150 at Amazon (Reg. $195+)

Amazon is offering the Respawn Racing-style Gaming Chair (RSP-200) for $150.25 shipped. That’s $45+ off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is within 25 cents of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. If you’re anything like me, you spend a lot of time perched in front of your desk. For this reason, I consider it vital to have a chair that you can enjoy. This racing-style gaming chair provides ‘ergonomic comfort’ with an adjustable headrest, lumbar, and more. Owners will be able to recline up to 130-degrees, making it easy to take a load off and relax. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Now that you’ve saved at least $45, it may be a good time to elevate any monitors sitting on your desk. VIVO’s Dual Monitor Desk Mount is $32 and is ready to hold displays ranging between 13 and 27-inches in size. A desk clamp makes it easy to set up and built-in cable management allows you to keep cables out of sight.

Respawn Gaming Chair features:

GAMIFIED SEATING: A racecar-style gaming chair that provides luxury and comfort, whether it’s used for intense gaming sessions and climbing to the top of the leaderboards, or long work days.

ERGONOMIC COMFORT: This ergonomic chair has a steel tube frame design encased in molded foam which allows for highly-contoured support and an open back seat structure that allows for additional heat control. The adjustable headrest and lumbar pivoting lumbar support delivers comfort that lasts.

