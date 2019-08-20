Chemical Guys Eco Friendly Car Wash/Wax Kit hits Amazon low at $34 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Chemical Guys Eco Friendly Drought-Buster Waterless Car Wash & Wax Kit (HOL401) for $33.99 shipped. Regularly up to $50, this kit sells for a bloated $60 on the Chemical Guys eBay store and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. It will leave your ride sparkling clean, whether you have water available to you or not. The kit includes a 16-oz. bottle of EcoSmart concentrate which makes 2-gallons of “ready-to-use waterless detailing solution”, the atomizer/pump sprayer and six 16 x 16-inch microfiber towels. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If it’s just those professional-grade chemical Guys Microfiber Towels you’re after, you can do so for much less than today’s featured deal. This 23-pack goes for under $19 Prime shipped at Amazon and, as expected, carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 3,000 Amazon customers.

Chemical Guys Waterless Car Wash & Wax Kit:

Chemical Guys EcoSmart Concentrate is a complete waterless detailing system that cleans, shines, and protects any vehicle. EcoSmart Concentrate is formulated using a unique eco-based natural carnauba to emulsify and lift dirt away from the surface. The concentrated formula is designed to clean more cars with one bottle. One 16 oz. bottle of EcoSmart Concentrate makes 2 gallons of ready-to-use waterless detailing solution!

