The North Face, Nike, Under Armour and more at Dillards End of Summer Sale

Dillards End of Summer Clearance offers 40% off an array of top brands. Prices are as marked. Find deals on Nike, Ralph Lauren, Under Armour, The North Face and more. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Pick up your golf game with the Ralph Lauren Golf Active Polo Shirt that’s marked down to $54. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $90. The polo shirt is not only very fashionable, it features a stretchy and lightweight design. Plus, it has UPF 40 sun protection. Be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for more deals and head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!