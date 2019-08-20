Insignia’s in-wall outlet packs 3.6A and two USB ports for $10 (Reg. $30)

- Aug. 20th 2019 4:21 pm ET

Best Buy is offering the Insignia 3.6A Wall Outlet with Two USB Ports for $9.99 with free in-store pickup. This is down from its $30 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. With a total output of 3.6A via USB, you’ll be able to easily charge your smartphone or tablet without having to use pesky wall adapters. Plus, this outlet is tamper-resistant, helping to keep your kids safe should they try and stick anything where it shouldn’t go. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’d rather not replace a plug, then grab Aukey’s Dual USB Charger for $10 Prime shipped. It’s a great way to charge two devices at once, and it’ll only take up a single outlet. Just need one USB port? AmazonBasics’ Charger is just $7 Prime shipped.

Replace any standard duplex outlet with this USB wall outlet. This tamper-resistant device prevents shocks by connecting to electricity only when a standard plug is inserted. The two USB charging ports make it easy to charge phones, cameras and other devices. A white decora-style wall plate is included with this USB wall outlet for simple installation.

