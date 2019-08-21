Take the BBQ indoors with Chefman’s Electric Grill at $25 shipped (Reg. $50)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Chefman Indoor Electric Grill (RJ23-SG) for $24.99 shipped. Matched as part of the Best Buy Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $50 at Best Buy, very similar models sell for nearly as much at Amazon and today’s offer is the lowest total we can find. This model brings that grilling experience indoors with 150-square-inches of cooking surface, temperature control (from warm to sear), a non-stick drip tray and cool-touch handles. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s deal is one of the most affordable prices we can find on any indoor grill. This Hamilton Beach is $70 and the regularly quite affordable Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler goes for $50, by comparison. Your best bet for a more budget-friendly indoor cooker would be something like the George Foreman 4-Serving Removable Plate Grill and Panini Press at just $23 Prime shipped. It carries stellar ratings and can handle a main course for 4 or even some side dishes.

Chefman Indoor Electric Grill:

Get an outdoor-grilled taste anywhere there’s a plug with this Chefman electric indoor grill. A 150-square-inch cooking surface with easy temperature control takes food from warm to sear on a grill that produces less smoke than other indoor grills. When the cookout’s over, this Chefman electric indoor grill comes apart easily for dishwasher-safe cleaning.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!