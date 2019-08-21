Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Kingdom New Lands, AR Measure, more

- Aug. 21st 2019 9:53 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including AR Measure, Kingdom: New Lands, Safety Note+, Exception and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Magnifier with Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: BOINC Statistics: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AR Measure: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: VisualX Photo Editor & Effects: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Exception;: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Fine – Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Bastion $4, Dragon Quest XI $30, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Politaire: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Scythe Synthesizer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tadaa SLR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: PDF Reader Pro – Sign, Edit PDF: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Articulation Station Pro: $36 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Rebel Inc.: $1 (Reg. $2)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store
Raw Fury

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard