These Bissell Bagless Stick Vacs weigh just 3-lbs., now down to $24 (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the Bissell Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum from $23.90 in Lime or Purple. The purple model is slightly back-ordered, but you can still lock-in the discounted price. Regularly $30 at Amazon and direct, this is a new all-time low on both colors and is the best price we can find. While this corded option might not have all the bells and whistles of the pricey Dyson counterparts, it is also a fraction of the price and will never run out of battery life. It has a 15-foot cord and a 3-in-1 design with stair, hand and upright modes available. Best of all, this thing weighs only 3-pounds. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

The Bissell 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum (38B1L) is a great alternative that sells for under $20 at Walmart. It has most of the same specs as today’s featured deal, but is slightly heavier at around 4-pounds. But if you’re anything like me, you would just rather let a robot do the job for you. You can save $70 and upgrade your home with Roborock’s Robot Vacuum/Mop or go for iRobot’s Alexa-enabled Roomba 960 Smart Robot Vacuum at $150 off.

Bissell Featherweight Stick Bagless Vacuum:

Ultra-lightweight and compact – easy to use and easy to store

Easily converts from stick vacuum to Hand vacuum

Removable floor nozzle – remove for use as Hand vacuum; keep on for floor or stair cleaning

Great for hard floors and effective on carpets, Area rugs, stairs, upholstery and more

Includes crevice tool and 15 ft. Power cord

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!