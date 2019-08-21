Eddie Bauer Flash Sale offers jeans from $20 just in time for fall

Today only, Eddie Bauer offers all of its jeans from $20. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $49 or more. The men’s Traditional Fit Essential Jeans are currently 50% off at $25. Its dark and medium washes are perfect for everyday casual wear. With over 360 reviews, these jeans are rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide.
Our top picks for men include:
- Relaxed Fit Essential Jeans $25 (Orig. $50)
- Traditional Fit Essential Jeans $25 (Orig. $50)
- Authentic Straight Fit Jeans $30 (Orig. $60)
- Authentic Relaxed Jeans $30 (Orig. $60)
- Flanel-lined Flex Jeans $63 (Orig. $90)
Another standout is the Elysian Skinny Jeans that are on sale for $30, which is down from its original rate of $80. Its high waist gives it a flattering fit as well as its dark wash.
Our top picks for women include:
- High-Rise Slim Straight Jeans $20 (Orig. $75)
- Boot Cut Jeans Slightly Curvy $20 (Orig. $70)
- Elysian Skinny Jeans $30 (Orig. $80)
- Elysian Slim Straight Jeans $30 (Orig. $80)
- Slim Straight Fleece-Lined Jeans $63 (Orig. $90)
