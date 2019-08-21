Go keyless with Yale Security’s Touchscreen Deadbolt: $92 (Save $35)

Amazon is offering the Yale Security Keyless Touchscreen Deadbolt (YRD120NR0BP) for $91.99 shipped. That’s nearly $35 off what Office Depot is charging, a $17 savings compared to recent Amazon offers, and is one of the best rates we have tracked. This deadbolt allows you to leave keys behind and simply remember a passcode. Users can define up to 25 unique codes, letting owners provide memorable codes to family members and trusted friends. Rated 4+ stars from 75% of reviewers.

Pair your new lock with a matching handle when grabbing Kwikset’s $23 Cove Entry Knob. Not only will it look nice, it also features Kwikset’s SmartKey technology which allows you to re-key the lock yourself. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Yale Security Keyless Touchscreen Deadbolt features:

Installs on standard doors in minutes with just a screwdriver

Touchscreen keypad: backlit and capacitive touch so that numbers won’t ever wear off

Create up to 25 unique pin codes to share with family and friends

Key free = no keys to lose or carry around, no locksmiths and no pick and bump break-ins – the lock even has a 9V battery back-up charger

Fully motorized, tapered deadbolt

