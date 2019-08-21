Go keyless with Yale Security’s Touchscreen Deadbolt: $92 (Save $35)

- Aug. 21st 2019 1:54 pm ET

$92
0

Amazon is offering the Yale Security Keyless Touchscreen Deadbolt (YRD120NR0BP) for $91.99 shipped. That’s nearly $35 off what Office Depot is charging, a $17 savings compared to recent Amazon offers, and is one of the best rates we have tracked. This deadbolt allows you to leave keys behind and simply remember a passcode. Users can define up to 25 unique codes, letting owners provide memorable codes to family members and trusted friends. Rated 4+ stars from 75% of reviewers.

Pair your new lock with a matching handle when grabbing Kwikset’s $23 Cove Entry Knob. Not only will it look nice, it also features Kwikset’s SmartKey technology which allows you to re-key the lock yourself. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Yale Security Keyless Touchscreen Deadbolt features:

  • Installs on standard doors in minutes with just a screwdriver
  • Touchscreen keypad: backlit and capacitive touch so that numbers won’t ever wear off
  • Create up to 25 unique pin codes to share with family and friends
  • Key free = no keys to lose or carry around, no locksmiths and no pick and bump break-ins – the lock even has a 9V battery back-up charger
  • Fully motorized, tapered deadbolt

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$92

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Yale

About the Author