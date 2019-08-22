Anker’s 1080p Nebula Prism II Projector hits new low of $157 (Reg. $230)

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Nebula Prizm II 1080p Projector for $156.99 shipped. To lock in your savings, be sure to use code KINJAPM2 at checkout. That’s $73 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This portable projector emits 200 ANSI lumens and can create up to a 120-inch display. Its bulb is rated for 30,000 hours, offering a theoretical lifespan of up to a couple decades when watching two movies each day. A built-in speaker lets you leave additional gear behind and set up anywhere you can hook up to power. Inputs include HDMI, USB, and more. Reviews are still streaming in on this projector, but the rest of the lineup is well-rated. Find even more deals when you swing by our roundup of Anker’s Summer Sale.

Be ready to hook up most devices when you apply some of today’s savings towards the Cable Matters Retractable HDMI Cable for $11. I own three of these and love that I can quickly and tidily shrink them down for easy carrying or storage.

Anker Nebula Prizm II 1080p Projector features:

Full HD: See every detail of your favorite movies and shows in crisp full HD 1080p up to 120 inches big.

Cinematic Sound: Dual drivers fill the entire room with deep, immersive audio and driving bass.

View at an Angle: Horizontal and vertical keystone correction ensures a clear, rectangular image even when the video projector is at an angle.

Plug and Play: Connect and enjoy content from almost any device, including Fire TV Stick, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, and PS4 via HDMI or USB Lightning cable.

