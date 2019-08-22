Brother’s AiO Laser has AirPrint + Google Cloud Print for $100, more from $60

Amazon is offering the Brother All-in-One Laser Printer (DCPL2550DW) for $99.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Not only will buyers be able to kick ink to the curb, they’ll also be able to take advantage of AirPrint which makes printing from iOS and macOS a cinch. Google Cloud Print connectivity allows users to send documents to its queue remotely, tearing down yet another barrier. Print speeds can reach 36 pages per minute, yielding a page in an average of less than 2 seconds. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below to find more laser printers on sale.

More laser printers on sale:

If you print photos from time to time, you may be better served by HP’s ENVY 5055 Wireless AiO for $50. Not only does it sport AirPrint, it also works with iCloud, Google Drive, and Dropbox when using the HP Smart app. Going this route means you’ll sacrifice laser printing for ink, but that should be alright if you print fairly often.

Brother Laser Printer (DCPL2550DW) features:

FLEXIBLE PRINTING The Brother Digital Multifunction Copier offers flexible printing and scanning features including duplex (two sided) printing and the ability to handle multiple sizes of paper, including card stock, envelopes, and more, to allow you to create professional looking documents

DYNAMIC FEATURES Perfect for the home or small office, this digital copier (replacement for the DCPL2540DW) has a 250 sheet paper capacity, which improves efficiency by requiring fewer refills of legal or letter sized paper. Maximum Monthly Duty Cycle 15,000 printed pages. Recommended Monthly Print Volume 2,000

