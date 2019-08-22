Garmin’s Striker 4 fish finder has near-photographic images: $100 (Reg. $120)

- Aug. 22nd 2019 4:35 pm ET

Get this deal
$120 $100
0

Amazon is offering the Garmin Striker 4 with Transducer Fish Finder for $99.98 shipped. This is down from its $120 going rate and is a match for its all-time low at Amazon. If you have any fall fishing trips planned, this is a must. Using transducer and sonar technology, this fish finder gives you “near-photographic images” of what’s under your boat. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 700 fishermen.

Nomad Base Station

Keep your fish finder safe when not in use by grabbing this protective case for $16 Prime shipped. This case is designed specifically for your Striker 4, so you know it’ll fit perfectly.

Garmin Striker 4 Fish Finder features:

  • THE POWER OF SIMPLE Offers a keyed interface with dedicated buttons. The device is easy to use and easy to install. Available in 3.5 , 5 and 7 inch display sizes. Water rating IPX7
  • WAYPOINT MAP Use the way point map to easily view, mark and navigate to locations such as brush piles, stumps and docks. Maximum depth 1,600 feet freshwater, 750 feet saltwater. Current draw at 12Volt : 0.23A
  • CHIRP SONAR CHIRP sends a continuous sweep of frequencies which provides a wider range of information. CHIRP sonar is able to create crisper fish arches with better target separation
  • BUILT IN FLASHER View your sonar data in the classic flasher format; ideal for ice fishing or vertical jigging.Display size: 1.9 x 2.9 inches (4.9 x 7.3 centimeter); 3.5 inches diagonal (8.7 centimeter)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$120 $100

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Garmin

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide