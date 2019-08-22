Garmin’s Striker 4 fish finder has near-photographic images: $100 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the Garmin Striker 4 with Transducer Fish Finder for $99.98 shipped. This is down from its $120 going rate and is a match for its all-time low at Amazon. If you have any fall fishing trips planned, this is a must. Using transducer and sonar technology, this fish finder gives you “near-photographic images” of what’s under your boat. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 700 fishermen.

Nomad Base Station

Keep your fish finder safe when not in use by grabbing this protective case for $16 Prime shipped. This case is designed specifically for your Striker 4, so you know it’ll fit perfectly.

Garmin Striker 4 Fish Finder features:

THE POWER OF SIMPLE Offers a keyed interface with dedicated buttons. The device is easy to use and easy to install. Available in 3.5 , 5 and 7 inch display sizes. Water rating IPX7

WAYPOINT MAP Use the way point map to easily view, mark and navigate to locations such as brush piles, stumps and docks. Maximum depth 1,600 feet freshwater, 750 feet saltwater. Current draw at 12Volt : 0.23A

CHIRP SONAR CHIRP sends a continuous sweep of frequencies which provides a wider range of information. CHIRP sonar is able to create crisper fish arches with better target separation

BUILT IN FLASHER View your sonar data in the classic flasher format; ideal for ice fishing or vertical jigging.Display size: 1.9 x 2.9 inches (4.9 x 7.3 centimeter); 3.5 inches diagonal (8.7 centimeter)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!