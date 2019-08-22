Nike is having a Flash Event with an extra 20% off sale styles when you use promo code SAVE20 at checkout. Find great deals on shoes, apparel, accessories and much more. NikePlus Members receive complimentary delivery (free to sign up). A standout from the Nike Flash Event is the Epic Phantom React Flyknit Shoes that are currently marked down to $96. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $150. Its stretchy, breathable material mimics your natural stride and a cushioned insole promotes comfort. This style is perfect for running or training and it features a no-lace design to fit your foot like a sock. Available in an array of color options and it has reflective details to keep you visible in low light. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

For women, the Odyssey React Flyknit 2 shoes are a must-have. Originally priced at $120, however during the sale you can find them marked down to $64. Designed for support, these shoes are lightweight and padded for quick movements. It also has responsive cushioning to give you a springy step. Best of all, they’re available in sixteen color options.

Finally, step up your golf game with the women’s Rosche G Shoes with spikes on the outsole to help you plant your feet. The golf shoes are currently on sale for $54 and originally were priced at $80. I personally own this style and absolutely love them.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out our guide to the best running shoes for fall 2019.

