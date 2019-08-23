Eve Degree HomeKit Sensor monitors temperature + humidity at $57 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is currently offering the Eve Degree HomeKit Weather Station for $57.15 shipped. Down from $70, today’s offer saves you nearly 20% and comes within $2 of the best we’ve seen all year. Eve Degree features a sleek aluminum casing plus an LCD display, and pairs over Bluetooth to monitor temperature, humidity, and air pressure. Adding this device into your HomeKit setup is a great way to automate devices, like turning on a fan when a room gets too hot. I’ve been using one for years now, and have nothing but good things to say about it. Reviews are a bit mixed, but 50% have left a 4+ star rating at Amazon. Be sure to check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look as well.

Want to monitor indoor temperatures without bringing your iPhone into the mix? Grab this highly-rated indoor temperature and humidity gauge for $9 at Amazon. It features an LCD display just like the Eve Degree, but lacks any form of smartphone connectivity.

Or if you’re in the Philips Hue ecosystem, the brand’s Indoor Motion Sensor can bring the same stats to your HomeKit setup for $40. It’s 30% less than today’s featured deal, but requires the Hue Bridge to function.

Eve Degree features:

Know your home: track indoor or outdoor temperature, humidity, and air pressure

Elegantly crafted: anodized aluminum body with IPX 3 water resistance

At a glance: see temperature or humidity directly on the LCD display

Gain insights: view your data by day, month or year

HomeKit-enabled: unparalleled ease of use and advanced security

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!