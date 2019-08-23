Cut the cord and save 33% on Mohu’s Beam 60-Mile HDTV Antenna at $30

- Aug. 23rd 2019 3:10 pm ET

Best Buy’s official eBay store offers the Mohu Beam Premium 60-Mile OTA HDTV Antenna for $29.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy for the same price. While it originally retailed for $70, we’ve more recently been seeing it sell for $45. Today’s offer saves you 33% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Mohu’s Beam Antenna can pull in free HDTV channels from up to 60 miles away and sports a weather-resistant design. So whether you’ll end up placing it indoors or out, this a solid option for bringing news, sports and more into your cord-cutting setup. Rated 4/5 stars from 300 shoppers.

Budget-conscious buyers looking to save some more should consider picking up the AmazonBasics Indoor Flat 35-Mile Range Antenna at $20. Unlike the Mohu model from above, this option isn’t equipped for outdoor use and has 40% less range. Though if you’re just getting started, it’s a compelling solution to add some extra content into the mix.

Mohu Beam 60-Mile HDTV Antenna features:

Pull in HDTV signals from local stations up to 60 miles away with this Mohu Beam antenna. It’s 23 inches long and looks like a sound bar to blend with your home entertainment equipment, and you can mounts it on the wall. This Mohu Beam antenna includes a signal amplifier for clear digital reception.

