VUDU’s $5 weekend sale is back + John Wick 3-film 4K bundle for $30 (Reg. $40)

VUDU’s weekend sale is back with a slew of $5 movies in HD or 4K. Our top pick is Life of Pi in 4K, which goes for $15 at Google Play in HD. This movie features an Oscar award-winning director and is based on a best-selling novel. You’ll follow “the adventure of a lifetime” in this “visual masterpiece.” Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands at Amazon. Shop the entire sale here. Head below for even more deals.

Nomad Base Station

We also spotted that VUDU has the John Wick 3-Movie Collection in 4K for $29.99. The Microsoft Store is also matching this discount. Normally $40 when purchased separately in 4K, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the first major discount we’ve tracked on a bundle that includes the third installment of this series.

Our $5 top picks:

Don’t forget to swing by the latest iTunes sale that has all three Matrix movies for $15, which is 50% off their going rate. Plus, browse other $5 titles too. There’s also Apple’s bundle sale that starts under $10 with $1 rentals as well.

Be sure to set up Movies Anywhere so you can easily bring your new purchases with you to any platform. Plus, the service takes all of your purchases from multiple online providers and shows them to you in one central place.

Life of Pi:

A young man who survives a disaster at sea is hurtled into an epic journey of adventure and discovery. While cast away, he forms an unexpected connection with another survivor: a fearsome Bengal tiger.

