Get three sticks of Native natural aluminum-free deodorant from $24 (33% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Native Deodorant (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of its Natural Deoderant for $25.20 shipped, though opting for Subscribe and Save drops the price even further to $23.94. Note: You’ll have to manually cancel Subscribe and Save to avoid future charges from automatic deliveries. This is down as much as 33% from its regular rate of $36 and is the lowest we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for an all-natural, aluminum-free deodorant, this is a great option. It’s also sulfate and paraben-free, plus it comes in three different scents. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Don’t need a three-pack? Opt for a single stick of Native Natural Deodorant for $12 Prime shipped. It comes with all the same benefits above, but you’re just getting one stick instead of three here.

Native Natural Deodorant features:

Native Deodorant isn’t a chemistry experiment, and is made without aluminum, parabens, phthalates, and talc

We tested thousands of ingredients before finding a recipe that feels light and fresh under your arms, but provides you with effective protection against odor and wetness

Native Deodorant is a solid deodorant that you can apply easily. Since the deodorant doesn’t contain aluminum, it won’t stain your clothes

Native Deodoratant never tests on animals, except humans who volunteer to try Native Deodorant

