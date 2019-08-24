Get three sticks of Native natural aluminum-free deodorant from $24 (33% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Native Deodorant (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of its Natural Deoderant for $25.20 shipped, though opting for Subscribe and Save drops the price even further to $23.94. Note: You’ll have to manually cancel Subscribe and Save to avoid future charges from automatic deliveries. This is down as much as 33% from its regular rate of $36 and is the lowest we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for an all-natural, aluminum-free deodorant, this is a great option. It’s also sulfate and paraben-free, plus it comes in three different scents. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Don’t need a three-pack? Opt for a single stick of Native Natural Deodorant for $12 Prime shipped. It comes with all the same benefits above, but you’re just getting one stick instead of three here.
Native Natural Deodorant features:
- Native Deodorant isn’t a chemistry experiment, and is made without aluminum, parabens, phthalates, and talc
- We tested thousands of ingredients before finding a recipe that feels light and fresh under your arms, but provides you with effective protection against odor and wetness
- Native Deodorant is a solid deodorant that you can apply easily. Since the deodorant doesn’t contain aluminum, it won’t stain your clothes
- Native Deodoratant never tests on animals, except humans who volunteer to try Native Deodorant
