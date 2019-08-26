HDHomeRun’s Connect Quatro has four TV tuners for $100 (Reg. $150)

Best Buy is offering the SiliconDust HDHomeRun Connect Quatro Tuner for $99.99 shipped. This is down $50 from its going rate and is a match for our last mention. The Connect Quatro offers quad HDTV tuners, allowing you to record up to four shows or movies at one time. This is great for those who have cut the cord, or are planning to, as you’ll not lose the benefit of having a DVR. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Complete your cord cutting setup and grab the AmazonBasics Indoor Flat TV Antenna for $20 Prime shipped. It has a 35-mile range and an easy-mount design, allowing you to place this antenna anywhere inside your home. Plus, it features a dual-color design, allowing you to mount it with either a black or white side showing depending on your decor.

SiliconDust HDHomeRun Connect Quatro features:

Distribute HDTV entertainment throughout your home with this HDHomeRun CONNECT QUATRO TV tuner. It connects to your home internet and lets up to four devices enjoy different over-the-air TV shows at once, providing cost savings over cable subscriptions. This HDHomeRun CONNECT QUATRO TV tuner works with the HDHomeRun DVR for recording live programs.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!