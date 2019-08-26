The LIFX BR30 smart bulb works with HomeKit, Alexa, + Assistant: $40 (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the LIFX BR30 Multicolor HomeKit Wi-Fi Light Bulb for $39.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy for $2 more. This is down 20% from its going rate and is a match for the last discount we tracked. You’ll be able to use Alexa, Assistant, and most notably, HomeKit with this smart bulb. No hub is required for any ecosystem, providing you a cleaner smart home experience. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch HomeKit and get the Sengled Smart LED Multicolor BR30 Bulb for $21 Prime shipped. You’ll have to have some form of a hub for its smart functionality through Alexa and Assistant, be it the Sengled Smart Hub, Samsung SmartThings, or Amazon’s Echo with a built-in hub. But, if you already have one of these devices, this is a much more budget-friendly way to add smart lighting to your home.

For those who don’t need the BR30 design, the Sengled Smart Wi-Fi LED Multicolor Bulb requires no hub and is $21 Prime shipped. This is great for bathrooms, kitchens, bedrooms, or the like where a standard A19-style bulb is required.

LIFX BR30 Multicolor HomeKit Wi-Fi Light Bulb features:

Upgrade your home with smart, efficient lighting by using this LIFX LED lightbulb. Each light is engineered to make getting started simple, with all of the technology built into each light, leaving you to seamlessly connect major smart home platforms and devices. This LIFX LED lightbulb is as bright as a 75W incandescent bulb but has greater energy efficiency thanks to its 11W draw.

