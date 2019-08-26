UGREEN, a company we’ve reviewed in the past, just launched a brand-new USB-C Power Delivery battery bank. Packing 10000mAh of capacity, you’ll be able to enjoy 18W USB-C PD, which is enough to power the latest iPad Pro, iPhone (with a USB-C to Lightning cable), and the USB-A port is capable of Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 technology.

UGREEN’s latest portable battery packs USB-C PD

Normally, a USB-C Power Delivery portable battery is on the more expensive side of things. But, UGREEN decided that it wanted to bring this feature to its budget-friendly lineup of batteries.

This battery packs an 18W USB-C PD input/output port alongside a USB-A output that is capable of Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 3.0 technology, which is great for those who have supported devices.

18W is enough to charge Apple’s latest iPad Pro, the Galaxy S10/Note10, or even the MacBook Air. Plus, when paired with something like Apple’s USB-C to Lightning cable, it even enables Fast Charging on your iPhone.

UGREEN 10000mAh Portable Battery with USB-C PD features

Support PD 18W two-way fast charging

Charging iPhone from 0% to 50% in 0.5h (iPhone XR/XS/XS Max/8/8 plus)

Wide compatibility PD 3.0/2.0, QC 2.0/3.0, FCP, AFC quick charge protocol

Charge 4 times an iPhone 8, 2.4 times a Samsung S9 and 2.1 times a Huawei P20

LED display shows the capacity correctly, accuracy even to 1%

Perfect for day trips

This battery is perfect for day trips as its 10000mAh capacity can easily recharge your iPhone multiple times, or iPad once or twice. The only downside to using this device to recharge multiple products at once is it supports a maximum output of 18W. This means that if you plug an iPad and iPhone in at the same time, you’ll be limited to 18W total output.

Pricing and availability

You’ll be able to get the UGREEN 10000mAh Portable Battery with 18W USB-C Power Delivery for $17 Prime shipped when the code UGREEN399 is used at checkout. This is an introductory sale, as the battery will generally run $24.29 Prime shipped. This is still a great deal considering most other battery banks will run you quite a bit more.

9to5Toys’ take

Whether you’re planning a road trip or just a day trip to the beach, this battery will become a go-to in your collection. It offers a smaller footprint than many other USB-C PD options and still delivers the power you need to recharge your devices. If you’re going to be heading out anytime soon, be sure to pick this battery up before its introductory sale time ends.

