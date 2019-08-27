Diesel’s massive Mr. Daddy 2.0 Stainless Steel Watch hits $179 (Reg. $239)

Amazon is offering the Diesel Mr. Daddy 2.0 Stainless Steel Watch (DZ7333) for $179 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2019 offer we have tracked by $20. With a 57mm case, this watch goes all-in on size, perfect for those that prefer larger designs. It’s comprised of gold-plated stainless steel and has a face that shows the time, date, and three chronograph sundials. Thanks to a 30m water resistance, wearers won’t need to worry about splashes or brief immersions in water. Rated 4.3/5 stars. For those still debating a smartwatch, there are several Fossil models on sale so be sure to check out our roundup.

While slightly smaller, the $110 HUGO BOSS New York Stainless Steel Watch delivers a refreshing black and orange design that pops and is sure to catch some attention. Like the Diesel watch above, this model also offers 30m water resistance.

Diesel Mr. Daddy 2.0 Watch features:

Case size: 57mm; Band size: 28mm; quartz movement with 3-hand analog display, date window, and 3 chronograph subdials; mineral crystal face; imported

Gold-tone plated stainless steel case with screw accents on bezel; black textured dial with gold-tone accents and multiple time zone displays

Gold-tone plated stainless steel bracelet with deployment-clasp closure

