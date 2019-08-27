Eddie Bauer offers 50% off your puchase during its Labor Day Event

Eddie Bauer’s Labor Day Sale offers 50% off your purchase and an extra 50% off clearance with promo code OUTDOORS at checkout. Free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s CirrusLite Down Vest is a must-have for fall and it’s currently on sale for $43. To compare, this vest was originally priced at $85. It’s packable design is great for traveling and it can easily be layered during cool weather. It’s available in four color options and rated 4.4/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Camp Fleece Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt will become a go-to in your wardrobe. This sweatshirt is on sale for $20 and will look great with leggings or jeans alike. I also love that this sweatshirt is available in a camouflage option, which is very on-trend for the fall season.

Our top picks for women include:

