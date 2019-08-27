Amazon’s recently-released Ring Door View Cam drops to $140 (Save $60)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Ring Door View Cam for $139.99 shipped when coupon code GG25 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $59 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. Released earlier this year, Ring Door View Cam ups the ante of other Ring products by delivering a peephole in addition to a camera and doorbell. Unsurprisingly, this Amazon-owned product is Alexa compatible, allowing you to quickly pull up a live feed on Fire TV, Echo Show, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Like Ring Doorbell 2, View Cam is run via a battery. To prevent any downtime from occurring, I recommend using a bit of today’s savings to snag an extra Ring Rechargeable Battery for $29. This is what I’ve done for my Ring Doorbell 2 and now I always have a backup ready to go.

Ring Door View Cam features:

Upgrade your door’s peephole with a 1080p HD video doorbell that enables you to see, hear, and speak to visitors from anywhere.

Get alerts on your phone, tablet, and PC when anyone knocks on your door, presses the doorbell button, or triggers the motion sensors.

Door View Cam is easy to install and comes with all the tools you need to replace your peephole in under 5 minutes; no wiring or drilling required.

