Kobalt’s 141-piece mechanic’s tool set includes a roll cart: $149 (Reg. $180)

Lowe’s is offering the Kobalt 141-Piece Standard and Metric Mechanic’s Tool Set with Roll Cart for $149 shipped. This is down from its near-$180 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Normally, a mechanic’s tool set comes in a case that needs to be carried around. This setup gives DIYers a rolling cart that stores all of their tools while also and giving them a work surface. Plus, Kobalt tools come with a “hassle-free” lifetime warranty at Lowe’s, where if they break, the DIY giant will replace them at no cost. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Opt for the DEWALT 84-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set at $59.50 shipped on Amazon to save some cash. You’re losing out on about 50% of the tools offered in the kit above, plus there’s no roll cart bundled. But, you’ll save nearly $100, which can be put toward more tools or a cart.

Kobalt Mechanic’s Tool Set with Cart features:

Searching for a mobile work center with a comprehensive tool set? We’ve got a solution! Our new 141-piece mechanic’s hand tool set is enclosed in EVA foam, and placed in a rolling tool cart. A great addition to your professional or DIY automotive or hobby shop. A formidable selection of sockets, ratchets, wrenches and other assorted tools will keep you moving smoothly through most projects. PLEASE NOTE: all cart hardware will need to be tightened upon purchase.

