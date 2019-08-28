Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller tracks the weather from $180 (Reg. $230)

- Aug. 28th 2019 7:37 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller with 8-zone support for $199.99 shipped. Those with access to a Costco membership can pick up this model for $180. As a comparison, it typically sells for $230 and we’ve seen it as low as $190 at Amazon in the past. The latest Rachio smart sprinkler controller helps you save money and water by up to 50% thanks to an automated scheduling system. Leveraging built-in weather tracking technology, it will bypass “unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.” Rachio also touts an easy to install design, which typically takes around 30 minutes. Leverage the smartphone app to track your watering and other settings over time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Those prepared to ditch the smartphone functionality here will want to consider saving with the Orbit programmable hose faucet timer. It is currently $25 at Amazon where it also enjoys #1 best-seller status. Notable features include up to four hours of run-time with scheduling that can be set for seven days per week.

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

  • Save money and water! See up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill. Compatible with master valve, pump relay, or indexing valve. App Compatibility-iOS 10.3+ and Android 4.4+; subject to change. Mobile app is required to connect the controller to Wi-Fi. Web app available on most browsers
  • Avoid watering in the rain. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.
  • Control from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage.

Green Deals Costco Rachio

