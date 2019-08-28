TOMS Labor Day Sale kicks off with an extra 25% off clearance + free tote bag

TOMS Sale on Sale offers an extra 25% off clearance with code EXTRA25 at checkout. Plus, every purchase receives a free tote bag. All orders of $59 receive free delivery. The men’s Natural Textured Twill Botas are on sale for $41 and originally were priced at $70. I love the versatility of this shoe and its unique look. These shoes are lightweight, cushioned for comfort and available in three color options. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Yellow Nubuck Espadrille Sandals are currently marked down to $45 and originally were priced at $95. Yellow is such a popular color for this fall and these shoes will look great with jeans, skirts or dresses alike.

Our top picks for women include:

