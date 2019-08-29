Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerCore 10000mAh USB-C PD Battery $30, more

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its PowerCore 10000 USB-C PD Battery Pack for $29.99 shipped when promo code LABOR135 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $45 or more price tag and the best offer we can find. This power bank includes both USB-A and USB-C PD ports, offering 18W power delivery charging. Ships with a bundled USB-C cable as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
An expanded charging surface, adaptive technology, and advanced safety systems combine to create PowerWave, the premiere wireless charger from Anker. Advanced technology detects your wireless charge-compatible devices, delivering up to 7.5W for Apple devices, and 10W for Samsung. A state-of-the-art internal cooling fan prevents overheating and slowdown, maintaining high-speed charging from 0% to full. The wireless evolution of Anker’s world-famous technology uses a high-efficiency chipset and an internal cooling fan (the first of its kind) to provide the fastest possible wireless charge in its class. Don’t worry about taking your case off whenever you have to charge. PowerWave delivers charging power directly through cases up to 5 mm thick—including Otterboxes.
