Samsung’s 5.1-Ch. soundbar includes a wireless subwoofer for $300 (Reg. $500)

QVC is offering the Samsung 5.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer (HW-Q60R) for $299.96 shipped. First-time shoppers can save an additional $10 with the code TAKE10 at checkout. This is down from its $500 going rate, $430 sale price at Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, and direct, while also marking the largest discount we’ve ever tracked. This soundbar features 5.1-channels of room-filling audio alongside a wireless subwoofer to make your movie-watching experiences even more immersive. Plus, Samsung’s Acoustic Beam technology “mixes and delivers the sound so it appears to come precisely where movie and game action is happening on screen”. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for VIZIO’s 38-inch 2.1-Channel soundbar for $150 shipped. You’ll lose out on quite a bit here, but it’s perfect for starter setups. Unlike the Samsung model above, VIZIO is only offering 2.1-channels of audio instead of 5.1, and there’s no Acoustic Beam technology. But, it does include a wireless subwoofer so you can feel the bass like never before.

Experience rich, clear audio while streaming music or watching TV with this Samsung soundbar. The Acoustic Beam feature delivers immersive panoramic sound, while Adaptive Sound Control optimizes audio for each scene. This Samsung soundbar has a wireless subwoofer for deep low-end tones and delivers clear, distortion-free dialog with a dedicated center channel.

