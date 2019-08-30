UGG Closet is now open with up to 60% off fall’s best styles + free shipping

UGG Closet is now open with up to 60% off the best styles of the season. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Feli Hyperweave 2.0 Sneaker is sporty, versatile and features a breathable design. These shoes also include stretch fabric to mimic your natural stride. Score these stylish sneakers on sale for just $39, which is down from its original rate of $130. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Boot season is upon us and the Gita Bow Mini Boots for women are adorable. Originally priced at $175, however they’re currently on sale for $85. It also includes a wool interior for added warmth.
Our top picks for men include:
- Neumel Unlined Leather Boots $75 (Orig. $125)
- Freamon WP Chukka $42 (Orig. $140)
- Feli Hyperweave 2.0 Sneaker $39 (Orig. $130)
- Dagmann Boots $60 (Orig. $200)
- Beach Moc Slip-On Boat Shoes $38 (Orig. $125)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Gita Bow Mini Boots $85 (Orig. $175)
- Kari Exotic Sandal $33 (Orig. $110)
- Cas Slip-On Sneaker $30 (Orig. $100)
- Indra Boots $117 (Orig. $180)
- Irina Boots $138 (Orig. $230)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!