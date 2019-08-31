These leather bags are must-haves for back-to-school from $37.50, today only

- Aug. 31st 2019 10:05 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering a selection of Aaron Leather Bags on sale from $37.50 shipped. Our favorite is the Messenger Bag for Men and Women at $37.49, which regularly goes for $50. This shoulder bag is great for carrying around your laptop, camera, or just daily essentials. It has room for a 13-inch MacBook or iPad, plus offers multiple other compartments to keep your items separated and organized. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

Shoppers wanting to carry their 13-inch MacBook Pro or iPad around in style should opt for the NIDOO 13 inch Laptop Sleeve at $16 Prime shipped. I personally own the smaller model for my 11-inch iPad Pro and absolutely love it. I can easily store chargers, dongles, Apple Pencil, and my Brydge Keyboard in this bag for use when I need it. Plus, the inside lining keeps my iPad safe from scratches.

Aaron Leather Messenger Bag features:

Premium Quality – Handcrafted by some of the finest craftsmen with top grain leather and heavy-duty 17oz canvas, this unisex leather cross-body bag is just about perfect for all professional needs. The shoulder strap is durable and comfortable, with detachable designing could be asily adjust its length when needed and can be removed to make your bag as a business briefcase.

