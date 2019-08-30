Anker’s 60W USB-C charger can power your MacBook or iPad for $28 (Reg. $40)

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its 60W PowerPort Atom III Power Delivery USB-C Charger for $27.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code ANKERD62 at checkout. This is down from its $40 regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked, though we have seen it fall to $26 in the past. Anker’s latest USB-C Power Delivery charger packs 60W of charging capabilities, making it the perfect MacBook or iPad companion. Plus, its small form-factor means it won’t take up a ton of space in your bag, either. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t need 60W of power, then opt for the RAVPower 18W Quick Charger at under $14 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is a great alternative that offers both USB-C and USB-A charging ports to keep all of your devices topped off. It offers 18W of total power output split between both ports, which is enough to charge your iPhone and iPad Pro at the same time.

Anker PowerPort Atom III USB-C Charger features:

Universal high speed – from iPhone to Samsung to USB-C laptops and more, Anker signature Power 3. 0 technology provides high-speed charging to virtually any device.

One for All – compatible with virtually any device via the 60W USB-C Power 3. 0 port.

Compact size – 35% smaller than an out-of-the-box MacBook Pro charger, without sacrificing a single Watt of charging power.

Powered by GaN – swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN) has allowed us to take our world-famous charging technology and shrink it way down.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!