Today’s Gold Box takes 20% off simplehuman trash cans and home goods from $80

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 20% off a selection of simplehuman products. All orders receive free shipping, with deals starting at $79.98 for the 12 Gallon Stainless Steel Kitchen Step Trash Can. Down from $100, today’s offer matches the Amazon all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in 2019 thus far. With a brushed stainless steel exterior, this trash can features a semi-round shape designed to sit against the wall. It’s “engineered to last 150,000 steps” as well. Plus, this model also comes backed by a ten-year warranty for added assurance. Over 450 shoppers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. More below.

Be sure to shop the entire selection of simplehuman deals right here for savings on shower accessories and more.

simplehuman Kitchen Step Trash Can features:

Our step can features a semi-round shape designed for easy placement against the wall and out of the way and a strong steel pedal that is designed to last more. Specially designed dampers — that never need to be replaced — allow the lid to open easily but provide resistance as the lid closes, easing it down gently and quietly.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!