The best-selling SteelSeries Stratus mobile controller is $26.50 (Reg. $40)

Amazon offers the SteelSeries Stratus Bluetooth Mobile Gaming Controller for $26.50 shipped. That’s down from the usual $40 going rate at retailers like B&H and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. With a full-size layout and Bluetooth connectivity, this wireless gaming pad is ready to take your experience to the next level wherever adventures take you. Compatible with Android, Windows, Steam, and VR with Microsoft’s X and Direct Input. Enjoy up to 40 hours of battery life at a time. This is the #1 best-selling controller at Amazon with over 2,100 reviewers leaving a 3.8/5 star rating.

Need iPhone connectivity? Consider going with this third-party alternative instead at $22. It even has a built-in holder to keep your device steady during use. Also compatible with various Android devices and iPads too, making it a more complete offering than the Stratus above. Includes a built-in battery with up to 10 hours of use at a time. Rated 4/5 stars.

SteelSeries Stratus features:

Play over 2000 of your favorite full controller supported games through your Steam account with the new Stratus XL Wireless Gaming Controller for Windows and Android. The Stratus XL was designed to pull out of the box, connect to a PC, and start gaming. Play all of your controller enabled Steam games. It also works on all Android devices. We wanted to make sure nothing was holding you back from your game. Our wireless BluetoothTM connection is just as responsive as the major consoles.

