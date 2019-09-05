Eastbay boosts your fall workouts with up to 30% off Nike, Under Armour, more

Eastbay is offering up to 30% off select running, training and basketball gear. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on Nike, Under Armour, adidas and much more. Receive free shipping on all orders. The women’s Nike Pro Mesh Long Sleeve Top is currently marked down to $21 and originally was priced at $35. This shirt is a great option for your fall training and its mesh material will help to keep your outfit breathable. Plus, it will pair well with leggings, shorts or joggers alike. Find the rest of our top picks below.

For men, the Nike Metcon Sport Sneaker is on sale for $80, which is down from its original rate of $120. These sneakers feature a no-lace design and fit your foot like a sock for support. They’re also great for quick movements and have a flexible design for a natural stride.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!