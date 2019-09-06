BESTEK’s highly-rated 110V Universal Travel Charger is now just $20 ($18 off)

BESTEK (99% positive feedback from over 70,800 shoppers) via Amazon offers its 110V Universal Travel Charger with UK Plug for $19.98 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code BN9KBI7L at checkout. Down from $38, today’s offer is good for a 47% discount, beats our previous mention by $3 and is the best we’ve tracked. This travel charger ensures that your device will always be getting the correct voltage and converts up to 240V down to 110V, what most devices here in the US use. It features four 2.4A USB ports alongside three AC outlets and includes converters for four different countries’ wall plugs. Over 2,800 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

If you’re only looking to charge USB-enabled devices while jet-setting to other countries, then consider this highly-rated option at under $12 when you clip the on-page coupon. It lacks the AC outlet, but covers the same array of international locations as the BESTEK option above. You’ll also find it comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 1,000 shoppers.

BESTEK 110V Universal Travel Charger features:

Charges 7 Devices Simultaneously: 4 USB charging ports with a combined 6A output, 3 AC sockets support Max 250W power. With the BESTEK Power Converter, your travel voltage worries are over. Convert overseas voltage from 90-220V to 110-120V and powers up your US electronic device safely. Compact size (6x3x1.57 inches) with 5 foot detachable power cable makes this power converter easy to pack and take anywhere you go.

