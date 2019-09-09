As Pixel 4 leaks continue, Pixel 3/XL get discounted to $450 + FREE Nest Hub

Best Buy is currently offering the Pixel 3 from $449.99 shipped with activation today. Grab the Pixel 3 XL from $549.99 shipped. Note: An activation fee of at least $40 applies. If you’d rather ditch activation fees, the Pixel 3 can be bought outright for $499.99 and the 3 XL for $599.99. Both devices come with a FREE Google Nest Hub, which has a value of $130. Normally, the Pixel 3 goes for $800 and the 3 XL goes for $900 when not on sale. We did see the devices drop to $400 for Labor Day, but this is the best deal we’ve tracked otherwise. Though Google’s Pixel 4 has been leaking like crazy, the Pixel 3 is still the latest and greatest the company has to offer. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Something we’d recommend every Pixel owner buying would be the Pixel Stand at $60 shipped on Amazon, which normally would set you back $79. Pixel Stand offers a unique wireless charging experience, further expanding the features of your phone. Plus, it offers fast wireless charging, which is available on a very limited number of chargers. If you’re wanting wireless charging without the high cost of $60, this model from Anker is just $11 Prime shipped. You’ll lose out on the Pixel Stand-specific features and the fast charging, but keep about $50 in your pocket, so the choice is yours.

Pixel 3 XL features:

Capture the perfect shot every time, get things done with the Google Assistant, enjoy an all-day battery, and more.

Get help from the Google Assistant: reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, buy tickets, get commute times, weather info, and more—all with a simple squeeze, or just by using your voice.

Screen spam, scams, and other nuisance calls. Get real-time transcription and block unwanted callers so you’ll never hear from them again.

Disconnect from your phone when and where you want with Digital Wellbeing. It lets you focus on time with family and friends by setting timers on apps and turning off visual notifications. Use the wind down mode to turn the screen to gray scale and get ready for a good night’s sleep.

