This wireless ergonomic mouse is just $9 Prime shipped (35% off)

VicTsingDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Ergonomic Mouse for $8.99 Prime shipped when the code 3I7D2DQC is used at checkout. This is down over 35% from its going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re still using a normal mouse, it’s time to upgrade. I switched to an ergonomic mouse several months back and still love it. Nothing feels as good as using an ergonomic mouse if you’re at a desk for hours on end. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ditch the wireless design and ergonomic function for the AmazonBasics Wired 3-Button mouse at $7 Prime shipped. The biggest drawbacks here are in the overall design and function. You’ll now be tied to your computer via a cable and it sports a very non-ergonomic form factor.

VicTsing Wireless Ergonomic Mouse features:

VicTsing vertical ergonomic mouse dedicate to improving and alleviating hand fatigue. Vertical mouse use the exclusive 54° vertical angle encourages a healthy wrist and forearm posture which reduces muscle strain, so that your wrist and forearm smoother movement and less overall strain. 4 DPI 1000/1600/2000/2400 levels , so you can easily change the cursor speed and adjusts the sensitivity of the mouse; The forward/backward buttons help you brewing the page faster. Vic Tsing vertical ergonomic mouse designed to increase your work efficiency!

