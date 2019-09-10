Add solar-powered LED lights to your deck, this 4-pack is down to just $6 each

Siedinlar (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Solar LED Deck Lights for $23.99 Prime shipped when the code 98QFRQ9Y is used at checkout. This is down from its $40 going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If upgrading your outdoor space for fall is something you’ve been planning on, this is a great way to do it. You’ll be able to enjoy cord- and battery-free experience as these lights are powered by the sun. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Keep your new lights from moving by picking up some Scotch Heavy-Duty Exterior Mounting Tape at under $5 Prime shipped on Amazon. You’ll enjoy being able to have your lights stay put instead of move around as guests come over. Plus, this mounting tape is designed for the great outdoors, giving you peace of mind that even the weather won’t break the bond between light and deck.

Siedinlar Solar LED Deck Light features:

Siedinlar Solar deck lights is made of aluminium alloy, solar panels, led, and storage battery

Solar deck lights Resistance to pressure (up to 20 tons

First time using, (make sure to turn on the switch) Solar deck lights are charged in the daytime for 6- 8 hours under the sun

With IP68 waterproof against any types of terrible weather like a rainstorm, blizzard or daily heat in a long time

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!