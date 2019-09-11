Wirelessly connect your iPhone to Pioneer’s 7-inch CarPlay Receiver at 27% off

Amazon currently offers the Pioneer W4500NEX 7-inch Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $513.30 shipped. Right now you’ll pay $695 at Crutchfield or $5 more from Best Buy, with today’s offer good for a $182 discount. It beats our previous mention by $24 and is a new all-time low at Amazon as well. Wireless support for both CarPlay and Android Auto is the most notable feature included here, as Pioneer’s receiver will pair to your smartphone over Bluetooth. On top of that, a 7-inch display offers plenty of room for keeping an eye on when to take the next exit, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

With no need for a Lightning cable to connect your iPhone with Pioneer’s CarPlay Receiver, a great way to leverage your savings is with iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 mount. I’ve been using this one for just under a year now and have been thrilled with the overall quality. Though for an entirely wire-free way to keep your smartphone powered up on long drives, the brand’s One Touch Wireless is a solid option at $50.

Pioneer 7-inch Wireless CarPlay receiver features:

Pioneer’s AVH-W4500NEX DVD receiver is a switch-hitting smartphone-capable beast, with both wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so you can hit the road without even pausing to plug in your phone. Thanks to Siri Eyes Free, Google VR voice control, and a brilliant 6.94″ display, checking out your favorite media a breeze. And this receiver features some cool features like WebLink® and Miracast™ to get even more out of your phone’s capabilities. Add an HD Radio™ tuner and Bluetooth®, and you’ve got a receiver that really covers all the bases.

