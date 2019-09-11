Razer is a company that’s heavily-focused on gaming. It makes PCs, peripherals, and even a 120Hz smartphone, all of which are designed to provide a top-tier gaming experience. Despite this, the company is smart enough to know there are loads of mobile gamers that use an iPhone. For this reason, the company is unleashing two Razer Arctech iPhone cases that feature designs and materials made to reduce operating temperatures of both Apple’s current and just announced smartphones.

Razer Arctech cases aim to keep new iPhones thermally-cooled

With Apple Arcade right around the corner, there’s bound to be a lot of iPhones breaking a sweat. To aide in this department, both of the new Razer Arctech cases are comprised of unique materials that are able to ‘absorb and then transfer heat away’ from your shiny new iPhone.

This is made possible thanks to a Thermaphene layer that is said to keep smartphones 10.8°F cooler than competing cases over a two-hour gaming session. Razer touts that by keeping temperatures low, users can expect performance improvements and better battery life.

Once customers have decided to pick up one of these cases, they will have to choose between Razer Arctech Slim or Pro. As the name implies, slim focuses on portability and gives up a bit of protection. Pro on the other hand, prioritizes protection with a 10-foot drop certification. Both cases are available for iPhone XR/XS/11/Pro/Max, allowing folks that aren’t planning to upgrade a chance to pick up a cooling case. No matter which case is chosen, both will work with Qi chargers.

“Smartphone users want to protect their handset but still enjoy maximum performance and battery life,” says Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President for Razer’s peripherals business unit. “The new Razer Arctech cases deliver great protection, stylish looks and fantastic cooling to keep those gaming sessions going longer.”

Pricing and availability

Both Razer Arctech Slim and Pro are available now and can be purchased from Amazon or Razer. Slim is priced at $29.99 and that remains true for every supported iPhone model, despite its size. Razer Arctech Pro costs an additional $10, coming in at $39.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

It has been several years since I have fully-committed to using an iPhone case-free. In fact, it was when Apple was giving out free iPhone 4 bumper cases (around 9 years ago). Once AppleCare+ debuted, I went all-in and put any of my remaining concerns to bed.

Bearing this in mind, few cases actually catch my eye and both of Razer’s new cases have managed to do so. A thin design, two-tone coloring, and use of Thermaphene for improved heat dissipation all combine into a compelling look and feature set makes me consider shaking things up this time around.

