Sabrent’s USB 3.0 microSD and SD Card Reader gets 22% discount to under $6.50

Amazon offers the Sabrent USB 3.0 microSD and SD Card Reader for $6.30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $8 these days, that’s good for a 22% discount, comes within $1 of our previous mention and is the second best we’ve seen. Featuring up to 5Gbps transfer speeds, this dongle is an affordable way to add microSD and SD card support to your computer. Its small form-factor also makes it a notable option for those with limited space in their bags. It carries a 4.2/5 star rating.

For around $6, you won’t find any comparable alternatives at Amazon, regardless of if you’re going with a well-known brand or not. That makes today’s deal even more notable as a cost-effective way to transfer photos and more from an SD card.

Check out today’s Amazon Gold Box for additional deals starting at $12.

Sabrent USB 3.0 SD Card Reader features:

Supports read 2 cards simultaneously.

Support for SD, SDHC, SDXC cards, Micro SD, Micro SDHC, Micro SDXC, including UHS-I cards.

Data transfer up to 5Gbps.

LED indicates the data transfer process.

Backward compatible with USB 2.0, 1.1.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!