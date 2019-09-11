Amazon 1-day AUKEY sale from $12: USB-C/Qi chargers, speakers, earbuds, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off AUKEY chargers, speakers, keyboards and accessories. Shipping is free on everything for Prime members or in orders over $25. Along with solid reviews across the board, prices are starting from just $11.99. We are seeing solid deals on USB-C/Qi chargers, Bluetooth speakers, earbuds and even mechanical gaming keyboards. That includes a number of all-time lows and you’ll find all of our top picks down below.
Top Picks from the Sale:
- USB-C Charger + 56.5W Wall Charger $23 (Reg. $35)
- USB-C Charger + 18W Power $12 (Reg. $20)
- Wireless Qi Charger Stand $18 (Reg. $30)
- Metal 16W Bluetooth Stereo Speaker $29 (Reg. $40)
- Eclipse 20W Wireless Speaker $36 (Reg. $50)
- Key Series B60 IPX6 Earbuds $42 (Reg. $60)
- Mechanical LED Gaming Keyboard $32 (Reg. $40)
- And many more…
While we are talking about smartphone and Mac accessories, Anker just unveiled the “world’s smallest” USB-C wall charger. And you’ll definitely want to swing by our latest accessories roundup for deep deals on Qi charging pads, Lightning cables and much more for your new iPhone.
AUKEY Wireless Qi Charger Stand:
- Wireless Charger: Fast charges your compatible Samsung phone (when using Samsung’s Fast Charging wall charger or a Quick Charge 2.0/3.0 charger) or your iPhone XS. Also supports 5W standard wireless charging
- Dual Positions: This high-performance inductive wireless charging stand charges your phone vertically or horizontally
- Safety Features: Temperature control, foreign object detection, power input monitoring, and more ensure safe & reliable operation
