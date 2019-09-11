Give yourself more room to work with Sauder’s L-shaped Desk: $158 (Reg. $215)

Amazon is offering the Sauder August Hill L-Shaped Desk (412320) for $157.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s around $57 off the typical rate and is a tied with the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked in 2019. This L-shaped desk offers a whole lot of room to get work done. It extends 5 feet in either direction, making it simple to reference information on one side then swivel to the other. Lower shelving and a drawer provide various easy-to-access storage locations. It’s covered by a 5-year limited warranty, helping ensure that it sticks around for quite a while. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Today’s deal leaves you with enough left over to pick up a new office chair. At just under $49, this chair has received a solid 4.1/5 star rating from over 2,300 Amazon shoppers. Setup sets out to be simple, with total assembly time being estimated at 10-15 minutes.

Sauder August Hill L-Shaped Desk features:

File drawer with full extension slides holds letter-size hanging files

Grommet holes and pass-throughs for cord management

Lower shelf for additional storage

Dover Oak finish with Slate finish accents

Engineered wood construction

Assembled dimensions: L: 59.06″ x W: 58.74″ x H: 29.25″

5 year limited warranty

Assembly required

