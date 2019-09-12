eufy’s Alexa + Assistant-enabled Video Doorbell can be yours at $118 ($32 off)

EufyHome via Amazon offers its Smart Security Video Doorbell for $117.99 shipped. Typically selling for $160, today’s offer is good for a $32 discount and is the third lowest price we’ve seen to date. With a 1080p resolution, this video doorbell can transmit a live feed of your front door to smartphones, or even an Echo Show. eufy’s entry into the security market works with Alexa and Assistant as well, can also send motion detection alerts, and more. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 110 customers. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Save just a little bit more and opt for the original Ring Video Doorbell for $100. Taking this route means you’ll notably be downgrading from eufy’s 1080p resolution to 720p. Those in search of a more affordable option will be right at home here, as you’ll save an extra $18 compared to the featured deal.

eufy Security Video Doorbell features:

eufy Security Video Doorbell From eufy, the home security brand where privacy comes first. • Comprehensive Safety Solutions for Your Home • Created by the same team as Anker—renowned for exceptional quality and innovation Protects You, Your Family, and Your Privacy Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your security data is kept private. Have peace of mind that you will have a secure record of everything that happens around your home.

